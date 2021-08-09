Nearly 2.1 million Louisiana residents have now initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to soar.
As of Monday, approximately 2,090,191 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 51,450 from the previous report Thursday. Of that total, approximately 1,755,941 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 16,586.
To date, the state has administered 3,707,020 vaccine doses, or 65,849 more than Monday’s report.
In other news, Louisiana is reporting an all-time high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fifth straight day, with 2,720 reported across the state as of Monday.
That represents an increase of 299 over the weekend, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Monday, there were 318 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 41 and the most since April 20, 2020.
Officials confirmed 12,227 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths on Monday.
Officials also reported 4,316 “probable” cases and 10 “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 22-28, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 84 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 487,491 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 102,955 “probable” cases
-- 10,147 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,113 “probable” deaths
-- 8,613,444 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,707,020 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,755,941 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
