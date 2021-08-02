Nearly 2 million Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The recent increase comes as the state nears 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.
According to the most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,587,231, an increase of 56,110 from the last report Thursday.
Approximately 1,994,371 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 46,169 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,727,605 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 11,444.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 244 over the weekend to 1,984 statewide, the most since Jan. 15. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 90 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Monday, there were 213 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 46 and the most in the state since Feb. 25.
In other news, officials confirmed 8,705 new COVID-19 cases, continuing the recent surge, and 21 deaths.
Officials also reported 2,403 “probable” cases and six “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 15-21, 90 percent of those were unvaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 85 percent were unvaccinated.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 459,102 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 93,685 “probable” cases
-- 9,947 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,079 “probable” deaths
-- 8,355,539 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,587,231 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,727,605 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.