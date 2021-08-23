Nearly 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday’s report, the state has given out 3,974,678 vaccine doses, an increase of 69,754 from last Thursday.
To date, approximately 2,247,592 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 33,990 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 1,873,834 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 37,103.
In other news, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the third straight update, falling by 161 over the weekend to 2,838 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by 184 over the last three updates. Prior to Thursday, the state had exceeded its record for most hospitalizations at one time every day since Aug. 2.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 10 to 480.
The state confirmed 8,296 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths on Monday.
The state also added 2,593 new “probable” cases and 11 new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 536,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 124,397 “probable” cases
-- 10,738 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,239 “probable” deaths
-- 9,166,788 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,974,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,873,834 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.