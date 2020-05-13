There was a wide range of feelings moving into Phase 1 of the reopening of the economy. For some, it should have come earlier, others believed it was coming too soon, but many felt it was the right time to make the change - in the end, however, everyone was thankful.
But some businesses were told they would have to remain closed, including:
- Tattoo parlors
- Massages parlors
- Spas
- Amusement parks
- Children's museums
- Bars without a food permit
It left owners of those establishments confused. Why should I remain closed? A common line on social media stressed that "many tattoo parlors are cleaner than spas or salons."
According to Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant Secretary at the Louisiana Department of Health, those decisions were not made arbitrarily. The state followed the guidance of the American Enterprise Institute, as well as Johns Hopkins, he said.
Combined with discussions with the governor, the Resilient Louisiana Commission whose task is to the lead an industry-by-industry program for reopening Louisiana, and discussions with individual trade associations, the state used a three-point system to determine who would open and who would remain closed during Phase 1.
Billioux outlined the three points as:
- Number of customers entering the establishment
- The intensity of the customer and employee interaction
- The ability to modify the customer and employee interaction
According to Billioux, the first point was standard across most businesses as the reopening guidelines stressed a 25% maximum capacity limit. However, points two and three were where some businesses separated themselves from the others as places that should remain closed.
Billioux used a tattoo shop as an example. He said that while the shop would be limited to capacity by the governor's new proclamation, it was the 'intensity' of customer interaction and the limited options on modifying that interaction that made the decision clear. Billioux said that tattoo parlor customers and employees, in most cases, would spend well over 15 minutes within six feet of each other, and there almost no ways to modify that interaction using PPE or shields, due to the intimate nature of the process.
"We had to weigh the danger for the employer, the employee, and the customer," Billioux said, "and we hope the rest of these businesses can open in Phase 2."
Billioux went on to discuss mitigation efforts and hygiene, including washing hands for 20 seconds or more, disinfecting common surfaces, and wearing a mask.
"If a business owner asks you to wear a mask, don't take offense," Billioux explained, "they're trying to help you, and help themselves.
"This is what we should want our businesses to do."
The doctor went on to remind consumers, and business owners, that this was not life 'pre-COVID19,' but instead a modification of business transactions that would make it low risk for employers, employees, and consumers to transfer the coronavirus.
February 28, the first case of coronavirus was reported in Louisiana, which has now grown over 33,000 and a majority of those have come during the Stay at Home order, Billioux explained.
"You shouldn't be spending all day going to these facilities and businesses that just opened, only when you need to," Billioux explained.
"Continue to remember that you are safest at home."
According to both Governor John Bel Edwards and Billioux, the move to Phase 2 would depend on the increase in testing, the effectiveness of contact tracing, and whether or not the state realized a spike in new cases or hospitalizations during the Phase 1 period.
