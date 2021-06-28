Louisiana has surpassed 1.6 million completed vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,233,856, an increase of 32,492 from the last report Thursday. The state is also reporting that 1,602,754 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 21,662.
Approximately 1,752,871 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 12,631 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 617 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 325 “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four over the weekend to 278 statewide. Ventilator usage fell by five to 31 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 405,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 75,147 “probable” cases
-- 9,708 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,020 “probable” deaths
-- 7,728,154 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,233,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,602,754 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 38,025 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 222 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 34,999 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 443.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 27.5 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while just over 25.3 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.
Officials also reported 15 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,783 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 150,786 total COVID-19 tests
-- 38,025 initiated vaccine series; 34,999 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
