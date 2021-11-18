The state has administered more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,517,448 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series, an increase of 13,017 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,234,221 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 7,174.
To date, the state has administered 4,605,082 vaccine doses, an increase of 20,670.
In other news, LDH officials confirmed 322 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in the Thursday report.
Officials also reported 136 new “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly on Thursday, increasing by four overnight to 199 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by five to 31.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 608,794 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 158,055 “probable” cases
-- 12,847 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,888 “probable” deaths
-- 1,369,475 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,517,448 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,241,395 series completed; 4,605,082 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 59,085 residents have now started a vaccine series, a rise of 215 from the last report. Of that total, approximately 52,798 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 155.
In other news, officials reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish as well as 12 new “probable” cases.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest update.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,693 “probable” cases
-- 307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 233,312 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,085 initiated vaccine series; 52,798 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
