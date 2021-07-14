Louisiana confirmed 1,341 new COVID-19 cases and eight new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as the number of hospitalizations rose again, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 595 “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 14 overnight to 468 statewide. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 209.
Ventilator usage dropped by seven to 40 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 414,327 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 78,513 “probable” cases
-- 9,772 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,036 “probable” deaths
-- 7,911,141 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,359,788 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,667,447 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
That’s the second time in the last week that the parish has confirmed at least 70 new cases in a single day (July 8) after not doing so since late January/early February.
Local officials also reported 83 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,070 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,048 “probable” cases
-- 190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 155,749 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,178 initiated vaccine series; 36,119 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.