Louisiana confirmed 631 new COVID-19 cases and four new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday while the number of hospitalizations continued to rise, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 322 “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 44 overnight to 454 statewide. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 195.
Ventilator usage rose by 10 to 47 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 412,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 77,918 “probable” cases
-- 9,764 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,034 “probable” deaths
-- 7,893,140 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,359,788 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,667,447 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death Tuesday.
The parish has confirmed three COVID-19 deaths in the last two days.
Local officials also reported 24 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,965 “probable” cases
-- 190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 155,107 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,178 initiated vaccine series; 36,119 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
