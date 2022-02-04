The Louisiana Department of Health reported just over 7,200 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday report, but officials said that 25 percent of the cases are more than two weeks old.
In Friday’s report, the state tallied 7,201 new cases, which include 2,422 confirmed cases and 3,784 “probable” cases. Of that total, 995 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
Of Friday’s case count, officials said 1,967 cases were backlogged.
The state also reported an additional 48 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 16 suspected deaths.
On Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 70 to 1,821 statewide. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 546.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators reached 160.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 865,076 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 268,406 “probable” cases
-- 13,713 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,192 “probable” deaths
-- 13,904,525 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,712,554 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,395,297 series completed; 4,929,209 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 69 “probable” cases and 28 new reinfections on Friday.
The parish also reported one new suspected COVID-19 death in the latest update.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,255 “probable” cases
-- 1,759 reinfections
-- 335 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 96 “probable” deaths
– 284,407 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,659 initiated vaccine series; 56,152 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
