More than another 12,000 Louisiana residents have started a vaccination series against COVID-19 since the last report, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,359,788, an increase of 21,758 from the last report Thursday. The state is also reporting that 1,667,447 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 10,189.
Approximately 1,819,328 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 12,833 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 1,797 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 596 “probable” cases and two less “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 38 over the weekend to 410 statewide. That’s the first time the state reported more than 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 23.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 37 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 412,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 77,596 “probable” cases
-- 9,760 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,029 “probable” deaths
-- 7,854,069 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,359,788 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,667,447 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 39,509 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 331 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 36,381 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 262.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, just over 28.6 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 26.3 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Officials also reported 35 new “probable” cases and one less “probable” death.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,941 “probable” cases
-- 189 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 154,087 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,178 initiated vaccine series; 36,119 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.