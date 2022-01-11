Louisiana added more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases to its ongoing tally on Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,900, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,494 new cases — 6,848 confirmed and 5,646 “probable.” The new cases were based on 49,385 tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 25.2 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 111 overnight to 1,905 across the state, the most since Sept. 6, 2021. In just under four weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,709.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 12 to 98, the most at one time since Oct. 11, 2021.
The state also reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths — the most in one day since Oct. 20, 2021 — and four “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 739,258 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 210,683 “probable” cases
-- 13,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,998 “probable” deaths
-- 12,846,058 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,667,159 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,353,203 series completed; 4,844,675 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — pushing the total past 19,000 — and 213 “probable” cases. Those cases were based on 1,287 new tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 25.2 percent.
The parish also reported a new confirmed death from COVID-19 in addition to one suspected death.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 19,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 9,402 “probable” cases
-- 311 confirmed COVID-19 deaths (took off one death)
-- 81 “probable” deaths
-- 260,584 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,884 initiated vaccine series; 55,294 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
