Another 9,600 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which continues to surge in the state as hospitalizations reach a level not seen in more than five months.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,437,389, an increase of 30,290 from the last report Monday. The state is also reporting that 1,696,163 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 9,630.
Approximately 1,871,572 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 21,992 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 2,041 new COVID-19 cases in addition to 793 “probable” cases Thursday.
The state also reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to spike, increasing by 69 overnight to 913 statewide, the most since Feb. 12. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 654.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 65 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 426,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 83,289 “probable” cases
-- 9,833 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,056 “probable” deaths
-- 8,053,461 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,437,389 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,696,163 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 41,042 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 666 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 36,962 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 181.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases — one day after reporting its most in a single day yet — and no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Local officials also reported 25 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,356 “probable” cases
-- 192 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 159,944 total COVID-19 tests
-- 41,042 initiated vaccine series; 36,962 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.