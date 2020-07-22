Louisiana reported 60 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday — its most in a single day since May 1 — to bring the statewide death toll past 3,500 fatalities, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Information regarding deaths was delayed by more than two hours on Wednesday “due to technical issues.” The Department of Health updated its mortality data by 2:30 p.m.
As of Wednesday, the state has now reported 3,558 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, including 96 over the last two days. That’s the most over a two-day stretch since May 5-6.
The highest single-day increase in COVID-19 related deaths was April 14 when the state reported 129 deaths.
Louisiana has reported 445 coronavirus deaths over the month of July, already more than the total posted in June (427) with eight days left this month. Over the last seven days, the state has reported 207 deaths, compared to 238 over the previous 15 days.
Locally, Livingston Parish reported a new COVID-19 related death to bring the local death toll to 45. The parish has reported a new death in each of the last three days, the first time that has happened since May 7-10.
Livingston Parish has reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including eight in the last 24 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.