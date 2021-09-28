The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the first time in nearly a month, increasing slightly by five to 989 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That was the state’s first reported increase in hospitalization since Aug. 30, data from the Department of Health shows. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 85 percent are not fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by two overnight to 173 statewide.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 684 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in its Tuesday report.
In addition, the state reported 347 “probable” cases and 15 “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 590,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 148,310 “probable” cases
-- 12,208 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,642 “probable” deaths
-- 10,162,479 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,379,948 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,102,264 series completed; 4,328,787 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 20 new cases and three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
In addition, the parish reported 24 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,382 “probable” cases
-- 290 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 210,501 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,938 initiated vaccine series; 48,978 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
