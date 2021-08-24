The state reported 139 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, its most in a single day since the pandemic began.
In the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials confirmed 121 new deaths and reported an additional 18 “probable” deaths, pushing the total to date past 12,000.
The previous record was set near the beginning of the pandemic on April 14, 2020, when the state reported 129 confirmed deaths.
On Tuesday, the state also confirmed 3,245 new COVID-19 cases on top of 569 new “probable” cases.
After dropping in three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 18 overnight to 2,856 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Prior to Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped by 184 since Thursday. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 480 statewide.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 539,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 124,966 “probable” cases
-- 10,859 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,257 “probable” deaths
-- 9,199,537 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,974,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,873,834 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
The COVID-19 death toll in Livingston Parish rose by five on Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 238, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
So far this month, officials have confirmed 41 COVID-19 deaths, which is by far the most in a single month since the start of the pandemic. The parish has reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 10 LDH reports and at least one since in every update since Aug. 6.
The parish added 80 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total this month to 2,742, adding on to another record.
Officials also reported 28 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,514 “probable” cases
-- 238 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 37 “probable” deaths
-- 189,179 total COVID-19 tests
-- 52,789 initiated vaccine series; 42,026 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
