After weeks of calling for a loosening of restrictions, school leaders got their wish on Monday when the Louisiana Department of Health formally adopted new federal guidance regarding quarantine duration for the novel coronavirus.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announced it was shortening the length of time one should go into COVID-19 isolation. The new guidance allows people who may have been exposed to the virus to shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, or as few as 7 days with a negative test.
The CDC continues to recommend a 14-day quarantine period but now says there isn’t much more of a risk of contracting the disease with the shortened quarantine. The full 14-day quarantine period is still recommended for those in congregate living settings such as nursing homes and correctional facilities.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced it had reviewed the updated CDC guidance and underlying data and accepted the options to shorten quarantine for close contacts of an individual infected with COVID-19.
The announcement came after superintendents across the state spent recent weeks calling for a more relaxed set of rules, saying the previous policy threatened school operations.
Shortly after the Department of Health announced its acceptance of the updated guidance, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley issued a statement in support of the decision from state health officials.
“We support the decision of the Louisiana Department of Health to align guidance with the updated recommendations made by the CDC,” Brumley said. “It's important that our schools are open and functioning properly.”
In the statement, Brumley said school leaders will continue to work alongside health officials “to mitigate the spread of the virus.” He also praised “the work of our educators” who have helped avoid “widespread closures.”
“Our schools have not been found to be ‘super spreaders’ of this virus and we’re thankful for this,” Brumley said. “We believe continued adherence to our mitigation efforts such as group sizes, face coverings, physical distancing, and hand washing are critically important.
“We must remain vigilant until this pandemic ends — especially now during the holiday season.”
So far, schools statewide have reported 4,732 COVID-19 cases among students and 2,297 among faculty/staff/volunteers, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
However, the Department of Education does not collect data on how many students have been quarantined, so the total number of students who have missed school for COVID-19 reasons remains unclear.
Brumley said the Department of Education is working with the Department of Health and other medical professionals to update guidance that will be available online at www.louisianabelieves.com.
