The state will not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement.
The next update will be Tuesday, June 1.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,969,459, an increase of 30,549 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,445,499 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 16,700.
Approximately 1,629,829 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 15,739 from the last report.
As of the latest data, the state is reporting:
-- 398,134 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 72,551 “probable” cases
-- 9,596 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 980 “probable” deaths
-- 275 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 25 patient on ventilators
-- 7,401,446 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,969,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,445,499 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 34,573 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 306 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 30,791 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 267.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 25 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 22.3 percent has completed a vaccine series.
As of the latest data, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,130 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,597 “probable” cases
-- 185 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 143,216 total COVID-19 tests
-- 34,573 initiated vaccine series; 30,791 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.