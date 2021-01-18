Louisiana will receive approximately 58,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the next week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Of that total, the state will be allocated 29,250 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 28,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Since Louisiana has diverted 93,600 doses of vaccine to the long-term care facility (LTCF) federal partnership program to date, health officials said all of this week’s Moderna shipment will go directly to the state.
So far, 10,622 LTCF residents and 5,341 LTCF staff have received the vaccine.
Most of the 210 providers that received vaccines last week will receive vaccines this week. The remaining either received large shipments from Pfizer or are still working through their Moderna inventory.
These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes:
-- People ages 70 years or older
-- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care clinic providers and staff
-- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
-- Dialysis providers, staff and clients
-- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
Participating providers must make vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.
In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.
Eligible residents are required to contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Those who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, LDH officials have said more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.
“We want everyone to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID,” health officials said in a statement. “We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be a critical tool in ultimately ending the pandemic.”
As of the most recent data, approximately 201,377 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 30,988 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
