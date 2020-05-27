Statewide hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus dipped below 800 for the first time in exactly two months, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported approximately 798 COVID-19 hospital admissions, a drop of 33 from the day before. That marks the first time hospitalizations were below 800 since March 27, when the state was reporting 773.
Louisiana hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus have been on a steady decline since reaching a peak of 2,134 on April 13. Over the last week (May 20-27), hospitalizations have dropped by an average of 16.6 per day for a total of 133 since May 20’s figure (931).
Overall, hospitalizations have decreased in the state eight of the last nine days.
This bodes well for Louisiana: Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly said a threshold to continue reopening sectors of the economy is dependent upon a consistent decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Louisiana is currently in Phase One, which is scheduled to end June 5 unless Edwards opts to extend it. He is expected to make an announcement on that by June 1.
The governor is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
