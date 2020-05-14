A local nursing home is celebrating one resident who recently overcame her battle against the novel coronavirus.
Harvest Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, located in Denham Springs, posted a video to its Facebook page Wednesday in celebration of 79-year-old Frances Cherry, who recently won her fight against COVID-19.
In the video, Cherry is pushed in a wheelchair between two lines of cheering nurses. Wearing a face mask, she was draped in a purple LSU blanket with balloons attached to her wheelchair.
In the Facebook post, the nursing home commended Cherry for her “amazing recovery,” using hashtags “COVIDRecovery” and “HMStrong.”
“Harvest Manor is excited to recognize this strong woman… who just WON her fight against COVID-19!!” the post read. “Please join us in celebrating this amazing recovery!”
Cherry’s recovery is no small feat, as the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 2,300 Louisiana residents, including more than 1,500 among people who are 70 years and older.
