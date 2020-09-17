The Suburban Reviewer’s Book Club held their Wednesday, September 2, 2020, meeting via Zoom.
It was the group’s first meeting since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and their traditional summer break.
President Kathleen Dawkins welcomed members back after the extended break and called the meeting to order, with 16 members participating. Secretary Judith Nesom called the roll and read the minutes of the last meeting, which was held in March.
Gayle Brown, the treasurer, gave a financial report and reminded members that dues for the year are now due. Librarian Paula Kelly informed the group that she would have books on display at her home for several days for members to individually review, check out, or make returns if needed.
The members then discussed books they had read since the last meeting as well as sharing their personal “Covid stories,” including how each has dealt with their time in quarantine.
The next meeting will be held via Zoom on Oct. 7.
