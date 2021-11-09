The Livingston Parish schools superintendent reiterated the district’s position that decisions regarding child vaccinations against COVID-19 are best left up to students’ parents and medical providers.
Superintendent Joe Murphy made the comments near the end of the most recent meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board.
“I will state once again, which we’ve stated since we began all this with the pandemic, Livingston Parish Public Schools has no intention of vaccinating any children on our campuses because we feel like that decision is best left in the hands of their parents and private medical providers,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s comments came one day after the Louisiana Department of Health expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to children ages 5-11. The latest update to eligibility came following a formal recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC).
Now, children ages 5-17 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Louisiana.
During the school board meeting, Murphy said he wanted to clear up “some confusion as to whether or not we’re required to vaccinate children,” though he noted “there’s no confusion on my part.”
Murphy has repeatedly stated that the school system has no intention of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, much less having them vaccinated on campuses.
“I want to assure our parents that we are not going to vaccinate your children,” Murphy said. “If you would like to consult with our medical staff about that particular thing, that is more than fine and we’ll serve any parents’ wishes on any of that.
“But we have no intention of holding any vaccination events on our campuses.”
Murphy said if the COVID-19 vaccine becomes mandated, “then we’ll have to figure out how to respond to that.”
The school system recently did away with its indoor mask mandate, which Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed if school districts went back to previous quarantine guidelines regarding close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases.
