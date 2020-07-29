Louisiana recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum amount possible for the sixth consecutive month, according to a press release from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
The move was made to keep families fed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which reached more than 112,000 cases in Louisiana on Wednesday.
Supplements for the first five months totaled more than $211 million, according to DCFS officials.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved the emergency supplemental benefits for August this week, along with several other waiver requests from DCFS to streamline the application and recertification processes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As dictated by federal law, households already receiving the maximum SNAP allotment for their household size will not receive supplemental benefits.
The additional benefits are scheduled to be loaded onto current SNAP recipients’ EBT cards on Friday, Aug. 21. New applicants approved for August benefits will receive their supplements on a rolling weekly basis after their cases are certified as eligible.
The maximum monthly SNAP allotments by household size are:
Under other FNS-approved waivers, SNAP cases for clients whose annual recertifications or simplified reports were due in August 2020 have been automatically extended until February 2021. Initial interviews for SNAP applicants have also been waived during the month of August.
Clients who previously received notices requiring them to reapply for benefits by Aug. 15 will receive a new notice in the coming months with an updated deadline. There is no need to call or reapply until then, according to DCFS.
Additionally, the federal rule that limited Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) to three months of SNAP benefits unless they met federal work requirements has been temporarily suspended through Aug. 31, 2021, or until other new standards come into effect.
For more information about SNAP, including step-by-step instructions for how to apply for benefits, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP or text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898-211.
