Starting Tuesday, all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit recipients will receive the maximum allotment by household size from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, Secretary Marketa Walters announced.
The move was made to keep families fed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which reached 4,025 positive cases in Louisiana as of Monday.
Currently, only 47 percent of Louisiana households qualify for the maximum allotment of SNAP benefits, meaning the latest move is targeting that remaining 63 percent. About 362,000 (or 1 in 5) Louisiana households and 770,000 individuals receive SNAP benefits, according to February 2020 statistics.
“We want the people of Louisiana to have food during this time,” Walters said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “We are announcing today that those SNAP recipients that are not at the maximum, that they will be put to the maximum. This will automatically be loaded on their cards. They don’t have to do anything to receive this.”
The supplemental benefits, authorized under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ EBT cards. It will deliver an estimated $43 million extra per month in federal food assistance to about 265,000 Louisiana households.
The maximum monthly SNAP allotments per household size are as follows:
Households already receiving the maximum SNAP allotment for their household size will not receive supplemental benefits, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.
Louisiana residents who recently applied for SNAP, but have not yet been certified eligible or received March benefits, will receive their March benefits and supplements in April after being certified eligible.
The Department of Children and Family Services will also issue supplemental benefits for April. Current recipients will receive their regular benefit allotment on their regular issuance date (April 1-14), followed by their supplement on April 17. New applicants will receive their April benefits and supplements on a rolling basis after being certified as eligible.
Walters said the call center is at limited capacity right now, noting the department is receiving “three and a half times” the average amount of SNAP applications. She encouraged people to get information by visiting dcfs.la.gov/getsnap or texting “GETSNAP” (no spaces) to 898-211.
“There’s a long call wait line,” Walters said. “It will be easier to go through the website and texting.”
In addition to the supplemental measures, the federal rule that limited Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents to only three months of benefits unless they met federal work requirements has been temporarily suspended.
SNAP recertifications with April deadlines also have been extended, the DCFS said. Clients who previously received notices requiring them to reapply for benefits by April 15 will receive a new notice in the coming months with an updated deadline. There is no need to call or reapply until then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.