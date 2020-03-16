On Sunday, the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) issued new guidance that suggested gatherings be of 50 people or less (instead of 250) for eight (8) weeks (instead of 4), in order to effectively combat coronavirus.
On Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards followed at least part of those guidelines in restricting gatherings to 250 or less, however things will be re-evaluated before the eight week deadline.
The Governor updated his public health emergency proclamation to include the following:
- Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
- Casinos and bars will be closed.
- Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.
- Movie theaters will be closed.
With the new proclamation, the Supreme Court of Louisiana issued an order that all civil and criminal cases be continued - or postponed - for at least two weeks, with no new court dates available until, at earliest, Mar. 30, the order said.
Exceptions include, but are not limited to:
- Hearings related to civil protective orders
- Child in need of care proceedings
- Emergency child custody matters
- Proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order
- Proceedings related to emergency interdiction and mental health orders
- Matters of public health related to this crisis and other emergency matters
- Safety and liberty of individuals as determined by local courts
It will be up to local courts as to when the continuations will take place, but no earlier than Mar. 30. Both civil and criminal court proceedings are delayed in Ward II Court, Walker's Mayor's Court, as well as the 21st Judicial District Court.
Any current jury trial under way is expected to be completed, the order said, under the discretion of the local court.
"We'll have to get in touch with everyone who has a court date set right now, and give them proper notice," said Jason Harris, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court. "We're still working through it, but it's a lot to take in."
Harris added that his office, which files records, will still be open to the public to continue business as usual "until they shut us down."
If you're curious as to the status of your civil or criminal appearance, contact one of the following:
- 21st Judicial District Court (Livingston) - (225) 686-7461
- Ward II Court / Denham Springs Cirty Court (Denham Springs) - (225) 665-5505
- Walker Mayor's Court (Walker) - (225) 664-7692
