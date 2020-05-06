A majority of Louisianans say they are following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order and generally support the federal, state, and local governments’ response to COVID-19, according to a report from LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.
And while many are also expressing anxieties about the pandemic and the economy, most support continued efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The non-partisan report was released on Tuesday, May 5. Dr. Michael Henderson, Director of LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab, and Dr. Martin Johnson, Kevin P. Reilly Sr. Chair in Political Communication and Dean of the Manship School, conducted the survey with Internet-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov.
In the survey, approximately 1,000 Louisiana residents ages 18 or older from across the state were interviewed April 15-28.
“As Louisiana continues to weather the coronavirus outbreak, we think it is important to know how residents of the state are coping,” Henderson said in a statement. “We hope the survey provides useful insights for state policy makers going forward.”
The survey showed "widespread compliance" with stay-at-home order and other public health recommendations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It also showed that most are adhering to social distancing measures, though less than half say they wear face masks when out in public.
Louisiana has been under a stay-at-home order since mid-March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The order has closed all school campuses statewide for the rest of the academic year and has shut down many businesses considered “non-essential,” such as casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, salons, and barber shops.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the order until May 15 and has said he will announce a decision to hold to that date or extend it on or by May 11.
Among the findings from the non-partisan report are:
-- 80% say they have not left home for reasons that violate the governor's order.
-- 84% say they maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people very often or always.
-- 75% of Louisiana adults say they very often wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds each time, and 50% say they disinfect frequently used surfaces in their homes very often.
-- Majorities of respondents express public health and economic anxieties: 77% of Louisiana adults are worried they or someone in their family will get sick from coronavirus and 76% worry that local businesses will close permanently because of lost revenue during the outbreak.
Overall, the Manship School found that 64% of residents approve of the state's response to COVID-19 and that 74% of respondents believe the United States and Louisiana should continue measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as stay-at-home orders and social distancing, even if it means some businesses remain closed.
From a public information standpoint, 73% of Louisianans trust Gov. Edwards to give the most reliable information about COVID-19 and 82% of Louisianans trust the Louisiana Department of Health for information about COVID-19.
To read the report and survey, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.