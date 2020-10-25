DENHAM SPRINGS -- Sweet Rolls has served its last scoop.
Less than two years after opening, the popular family-run ice cream shop in Denham Springs has officially closed its doors after months of low sales stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Jackson, who co-owns Sweet Rolls with her husband Erick and son Blake, made the announcement in a lengthy Facebook post Sunday morning. The post has been shared more than 500 times, with many expressing sadness at the closure and sending well-wishes to the Jackson family.
In her post, Terri called the decision to close “by far one of the hardest things we have had to do,” recalling “the many smiles and sounds of laughter that once filled our store.” She also thanked the public for its patronage since Sweet Rolls opened in December 2018.
“Our hearts are heavy, but we are walking away with great memories and many new friendships gained,” the post read.
“It was our wish to offer a place where families and friends could gather and spend time reconnecting and sharing quality time. We hope that we were able to do that for you.”
Sweet Rolls officially opened in the Livingston Square shopping center on Dec. 11, 2018, bringing to the area a New Orleans-style ice cream shop where the treats are made from scratch in front of the consumer.
Known for its famous rolled-up ice cream that comes in a variety of flavors, the shop also offered cookies, cakes, cannoli, gelato, and smoothies along with a family atmosphere.
The opening of Sweet Rolls also signaled a new chapter for the Jackson family, which was victimized by two of the worst natural disasters to ever hit the state: Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which forced them to leave their hometown of Chalmette, and the Great Flood of 2016, after they had settled in Livingston Parish.
“And now this,” Terri told The News Sunday morning, referring to the closure of their beloved store.
According to Terri and Blake, the increased price of food, rent, and utilities combined with lower sales forced the closure. Most popular during the warmer spring and summer months, Terri estimated that sales at Sweet Rolls this season were down “75 percent” from this time last year.
The biggest hit came when Louisiana was under a stay-at-home order, when restaurants were banned from offering on-site dining to curb the spread of COVID-19. But even after restaurants were allowed to welcome customers inside, business at Sweet Rolls never really picked back up, Blake said.
“Even now, people are just scared to get out,” he said. “Plus, there’s all the regulations that people are aggravated about.”
At one point employing around 40 people, Sweet Rolls had dropped down to seven “awesome kids” by the time it closed, Terri said. She mentioned those teens in her farewell Facebook post and asked any business looking to hire to consider her former employees.
“We couldn’t have made it without you, and hope that during your time with us, life lessons and skills were learned,” the post said. “We leave behind seven remarkable young ladies and gentlemen, all of which became part of our family, not just our employees.”
The Jackson family encouraged people to be on the lookout for the Sweet Scoops trailer, which will begin making appearances throughout town “once the dust settles” from the closure.
“We would love to see those smiling faces once again,” the Facebook post read. “Thank you for sharing two amazing years with us.”
Here is the full Facebook post from the Jackson family regarding the closing of Sweet Rolls:
“Composing this post is by far one of the hardest things we have had to do. As of tonight, Sweet Rolls Denham Springs has officially closed its doors. Our hearts are heavy, but we are walking away with great memories and many new friendships gained. As with many small, family owned businesses, we struggled the last few months financially thanks to the restrictions set forth by the pandemic. The increased price of food, rent and utilities, combined with lower sales, forced us to make this very difficult decision.
“We would like to thank all of our Sweet Rolls fans for your patronage and support over the last two years. We will miss the many smiles and sounds of laughter that once filled our store. It was our wish, to offer a place where families and friends could gather and spend time reconnecting and sharing quality time. We hope that we were able to do that for you.
“We can’t leave without saying a special thank you to our awesome staff! We couldn’t have made it without you, and hope that during your time with us, life lessons and skills were learned. We leave behind seven remarkable young ladies and gentlemen, all of which became part of our family, not just our employees. We ask that you keep our employees in your thoughts and prayers. If you know of a business looking to hire, please let us know so we can share it with them because they deserve the best!
“Once the dust settles our Sweet Scoops trailer will begin making appearances again so please like and follow our Sweet Scoops Facebook page. We would love to see those smiling faces once again.
“Thank you for sharing two amazing years with us!”
