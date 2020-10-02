LIVINGSTON -- Following a confusing series of motions and substitute motions, frustrated teachers walked out of another meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board after members didn’t approve a proposed advisory council “created by teachers and for teachers.”
Instead, the School Board voted in favor of Assistant Superintendent Stephen Parrill’s proposed Livingston Parish Teachers Association, in which teacher representatives would be “chosen by certified personnel based at that school and approved by the principal.”
The creation of the Livingston Parish Teachers Association passed by a 7-2 vote, with board members Kellee Dickerson and Devin Gregoire casting the only dissenting votes. Almost all teachers in the room left once the motion was approved, while those who watched the meeting on a projector outside the office could be heard loudly booing.
The vote in favor of Parrill’s proposal was another chapter in the ongoing saga between a group of vocal teachers, the central office staff, and the School Board. Those tensions, which date back to the district’s handling of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, have led many teachers to voice their anger on social media, walk out of multiple School Board meetings, and take part in a “sick out” day last week.
And it doesn’t appear those tensions will be lessened after Thursday’s outcome.
“With all due respect, I think Mr. Parrill’s idea is good, but I do believe teachers will not view it that way,” Kimberly Cleveland, a former Teacher of the Year and one of the teachers who presented the teacher-made advisory council, said before the vote.
Cleveland and fellow teachers Tamara Cupit and Jessica Cobb hoped to garner support for the Teaching Excellence Advisory Committee Habitude (T.E.A.C.H.) Team, which they said would work in partnership with union and non-union teachers, the central office, and the Livingston Parish School Board.
The purpose of the committee, they said, would be to create a more “open line of communication” between those in the classroom and those making the decisions, something teachers have said has been lacking in recent years but especially this school year.
In their proposal, T.E.A.C.H. would consist of one teacher per school — voted on by the teachers of that school — who would come together for bimonthly roundtable discussions to frame ideas that would be presented to board members.
Those presenting to the School Board once every nine-week grading period would be the T.E.A.C.H. Team Liaison, made of one member of the Livingston Federation of Teachers (LFT), one member of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana (A+PEL), and a non-union teacher.
According to their proposal, teachers would vote on their representatives in January 2021, have their first meeting in February, and first meet with the School Board in March. They also said the committee “is not a short-term fix or COVID related” but something they hope will remain “long-term, even after COVID has passed.”
“The purpose of starting this team is to aid in mending the disconnect that we have here in our district,” Cobb said. “Mending that relationship will help our students continue to receive the level of superior education that Livingston Parish is known for.
“We believe this will help foster better collaboration between teachers, central office staff and the School Board. That collaboration is vital to student success.”
After the teachers made their proposal and public comments were closed, Parrill asked to address the board and presented his alternative, which was detailed in a flier that Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis passed to all in the room.
Parrill agreed with Cobb, Cleveland, and Cupit that “healing” was needed in the district — “it’s long past time” — before presenting the Livingston Parish Teachers Association (LPTA) that he said is “fair and equitable to everyone.”
In the LPTA — which Parrill said is a “mirror organization” of the Livingston Parish Principals Association — every teacher in the district would have a vote “to an elected representative,” though final approval would be left up to the principal.
The teacher representatives would meet in “geographic clusters” that would select one teacher representative (LPTA Leadership Board) to meet with their School Board member. Before teachers discuss concerns with their cluster, they would first present them to their principal.
The teachers would be selected in October — “We have to get this rolling,” Parrill said — and those elected would serve two-year terms.
When Dickerson asked for the reasoning to create LPTA instead of T.E.A.C.H., Parrill said he didn’t feel it was appropriate to include teacher unions, saying many teachers are afraid to speak out “because of backlash and bullying on social media” if they don’t agree with a union view.
He also alluded to a union representative who recently spoke against a central office employee to a local news outlet, saying, “I could never trust any organization where that person is gonna be their leader” and that “it is not appropriate we make this deal with the devil.”
“A vote for any plan that includes the union is a vote for dirty politics and in this case, supporting the union leader whose actions are in direct conflict with a false, religious narrative,” Parrill said.
Dickerson responded by saying unions would not select members for T.E.A.C.H.
“This was done with all genuine sincerity to try to bring this parish back together,” she said.
“I’m not throwing rocks at you [teachers],” Parrill said. “I’m throwing rocks at the union rep.”
“They are not the union rep,” Dickerson responded.
“But they’re involved with the union,” Parrill countered. “It is prominent on this proposal.”
School Board member Cecil Harris backed Parrill’s claim of union involvement, pointing to the mention of a union on the teachers’ proposal. Fellow member Bo Graham also noted that he “doesn’t see a lot of mentions about principals or central office.”
“We have a… chain of command and I don’t really see that anywhere on the T.E.A.C.H. proposal,” he said.
Teachers were allowed to respond to Parrill’s committee, and though they agreed that some of the goals between the two proposals were the same, they took issue with principals having final say over which teachers are selected, saying their plan is to make “a direct pathway” to those in charge.
“We feel putting the principal in between us clouds the teachers’ vice,” Cupit said. “It is not a pure voice from teachers. You’re getting a selection, which is something we’re trying to get away from, because then you come into some of the problems we’re having now.
“We’re trying to find a democratic way to achieve what we all want to achieve. If you’re going to have a teacher committee, it needs to be teachers and selected by other teachers.”
After more discussion, Gregoire motioned to send both proposals to committee, saying that they seemed to “match up 90 percent” and that there were “just a couple of kinks that need to be worked out.”
“I feel like the heart behind both these proposals are pretty much the same thing,” he said. “...Whether it’s a name change or selection process, I think we can take both of these and meld them into one. I don’t think we’re that far apart.”
The majority of the School Board felt differently and voted down Gregoire’s motion by a 6-3 vote, with board members Cecil Harris, Bradley Harris, Jan Benton, Bo Graham, Brad Sharp, and Jeffery Cox voting against further discussion in a committee meeting.
The agenda item then fell back to Dickerson, who motioned to accept the T.E.A.C.H. proposal as presented. Cecil Harris immediately followed Dickerson’s motion with a substitute to accept Parrill’s proposal.
“Here we go again,” one teacher said, alluding to a similar situation at the Sept. 3 School Board meeting.
That led to another substitute motion by Gregoire, who motioned that any proposed committee first be sent to a sub-committee to be discussed and evaluated, saying he felt it was necessary to review any committee the Board approves.
Again, the School Board voted down Gregoire’s motion for further discussion by a 6-3 vote, with the same board members voting against.
At one point, Cuptit broke in and said: “We tried to come up with a compromise that y’all voted down. This is not gonna benefit your teachers if you alienate us and not let us create our teacher organization.”
The failure of Gregoire’s motion then brought Cecil Harris’ original substitute motion to accept Parrill’s proposal back to the vote. It passed by a 7-2 vote, with only Gregoire and Dickerson voting against.
The teachers outside could be heard voicing their disapproval with the board’s vote, which forced nearly all teachers in the room to storm out of a board meeting for the second time in less than a month.
Cupit, president of LFT, said teachers now have to “regroup” after another attempt at creating open dialogue between teachers and the School Board “fell on deaf ears.”
“I'm disappointed in the people that make decisions for me, and my career and my children,” she said. “We're in that classroom every day. Everyday with those kids. We know what their problems are. We know how they learn best. And we know how we can teach them, those people do not.”
