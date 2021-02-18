Teachers and support staff at K-12 schools and early childhood learning centers as well as daycare workers will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, Feb. 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced.
In addition, pregnant people, non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff, and people ages 55-64 with one or more health conditions as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) will also be eligible.
Edwards said that the decision to widen availability is due to an increased number of doses coming the state’s way. Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer for the Department of Health, said Louisiana will receive 90,630 vaccine doses in next week’s shipment.
“We’re more confident than ever that we can expand the number of people who are eligible,” Edwards said.
The latest expansion makes COVID-19 vaccinations available to 475,000 more people in the state. On Monday, more than 1.5 million of the state’s 4.6 million population will be eligible.
K-12 school leaders have pushed for Edwards to make teachers and school staff eligible for vaccinations since December when the state began what is expected to be a months-long distribution process. Since introducing Phase 1B Tier 1 in January, Edwards has repeatedly said teachers and school support staff would be next in line.
“Being able to get to [school employees] is really important for our state,” Edwards said. “They’ve been on the frontlines of the pandemic and play a critical role in our recovery.”
The governor also lowered the age requirement for vaccinations, though people ages 55-64 must have at least one of the following underlying health conditions that the CDC says make them more vulnerable to “severe risk” from COVID-19:
-- Cancer
-- Chronic kidney disease
-- COPD
-- Down syndrome
-- Heart conditions
-- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
-- Obesity
-- Severe obesity
-- Sickle cell disease
-- Smoking
-- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
People will have to fill out an online form in order to get the shot, Edwards said.
As of the latest data, the state has administered 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 271,216 people completing the two-dose vaccine series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.