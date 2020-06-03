Mobile testing sites are rolling into Livingston Parish.
Since May 26, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard have brought mobile testing sites to various locations in Livingston Parish, giving residents more local options for COVID-19 testing.
As of Tuesday at noon, Livingston Parish has reported 440 cases of the novel coronavirus that have resulted in 30 deaths.
The mobile testing sites are part of a larger effort to bring more testing throughout the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Region 9, which consists of St. Tammany, Washington, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes.
In a statement late last month, Dr. Gina Lagarde, regional medical director for the five-parish region, said the three-way partnership Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health, local parish governments, and the Louisiana National Guard will greatly increase testing opportunities for residents, “especially in the rural and unincorporated areas of these parishes.”
“Several hospitals and other community testing sites in our region have offered COVID-19 tests that have helped us to understand the prevalence of the coronavirus in our region,” Lagarde said.
“We are now working to increase the number of test sites, to bring the sites closer to where people live, shop and visit during a typical day, and serve those communities that may have been under served or could not access a central test site.”
Mobile testing uses trucks and equipment operated by the Louisiana National Guard to bring testing kits to neighborhood locations such as schools, churches, retail stores, parks and other local neighborhood locations.
The sites are open from 8 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
In Livingston Parish, mobile testing sites have already visited Denham Springs and Walker, the biggest cities in the parish. Starting Wednesday, June 3, they’ll hit smaller towns and villages such as Springfield, Livingston, French Settlement, Albany, Killian, and Maurepas.
Testing will last through June 19.
Below is a schedule of the testing sites coming to Livingston Parish:
-- Wednesday, June 3: Livingston, The Church International, 26490 S. Frost Road
-- Monday, June 8: Livingston, Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road
-- Tuesday, June 9: Albany, Albany High, 29700 One Hornet Lane
-- Wednesday, June 10: French Settlement, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15710 LA Hwy. 16
-- Monday, June 15: Springfield, American Legion Hall, 26200 LA Hwy. 43
-- Tuesday, June 16: Killian, Killian Town Hall, 28284 LA Hwy. 22
-- Wednesday, June 17: Maurepas, Maurepas High, 23923 LA Hwy. 22
Testing is open for any Louisiana resident 18 years of age and older with valid Louisiana identification. The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but walk-ups will not be turned away, according to the Office of Public Health.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Once received, the Office of Public Health will contact those who were tested to give them their results and share any necessary information.
While awaiting results, health officials urge individuals who have been tested to follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
