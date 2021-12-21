The Louisiana Department of Health has issued updated COVID-19 guidance for the holidays as the state appears on the verge of its fifth wave of the virus, this one fueled by the Omicron variant.
Regardless of vaccination status, health officials are urging people to wear masks indoors “in all public settings.” People are also advised to get tested regularly for COVID-19 — especially if they expect to travel or attend gatherings during the holidays — and get vaccinated.
The renewed plea from health officials comes as the state sees a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
LDH is reporting a 60-percent increase in COVID-19 incidence, when comparing last week and this week’s 7-day averages. Statewide percent positivity increased from 2.2 percent last week to 3.3 percent this week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in each of the last six days, rising by 69 during that span to 265, the most since Oct. 31.
Two weeks ago, 35 percent of parishes were at “substantial” or “high” risk of COVID-19 spread, a categorization based on a community indicator classification system developed by the CDC. Last week, 65 percent of parishes fell into those two highest-risk categories, and LDH officials expect “the vast majority” to be listed at “substantial” or “high” risk in the next report.
Much of the spread is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, which was first detected in Louisiana in early December.
“CDC estimates that Omicron is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States and in Louisiana’s region,” State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said in a statement. “It is startling how quickly this happened, but it is not surprising.”
Because of “this rapidly evolving situation and because we know families are traveling and gathering over the next two weeks,” LDH is updating public health guidance related to COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated to avoid “severe outcomes from COVID, including hospitalization and death.”
“If you are not yet vaccinated, you are unprotected,” officials said. “While getting the vaccine protects you from a severe outcome, a vaccinated person can still transmit the virus to others.”
People are also encouraged to get their booster shots if they’re eligible.
Those with questions about vaccines can speak to a medical professional and learn about vaccination sites by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 855-453-0774.
Mask up
To reduce transmission, LDH officials are advising people to resume indoor mask wearing when not with your everyday household, “regardless of vaccination status.” Officials said masks are effective in protecting infection “against all of the currently circulating variants.”
“LDH recommends wearing masks indoors in all public settings,” officials said. “People should consider wearing a mask indoors in private settings as well, especially if you are gathering with individuals at a high risk of severe outcome, which includes older people and those with underlying health conditions.”
Testing
People are encouraged to get a test before traveling, before a gathering, and upon returning from travel.
“Regardless of vaccination status, get tested multiple times,” officials said.
There are COVID-19 test sites throughout Louisiana, and they can be found by visiting ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or calling 211.
As a reminder, all community-based sites operated by the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
