BATON ROUGE -- Knowing firsthand the sacrifices made by first responders, Clifton Brown didn’t want to just treat healthcare workers at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

He wanted to reward them.

“We got plenty of food, plenty of drinks, and good ol’ country music,” Brown said.

On a sunny Friday afternoon, Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band entertained a crowd of healthcare workers with country music while filling their bellies with a hot plate lunch to show their appreciation for the work they’ve done and continue to do amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The free concert was held in a parking lot outside the medical center on Friday, May 29. It marked the second free concert for Ochsner employees that month, following a performance by B. Street Benny in mid-May.

While Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, made up of musicians from Livingston Parish, played some country tunes, nurses and doctors dined on a freshly-made lunch underneath a nearby pavilion.

The entire two-hour show was streamed on the band’s Facebook page.

Lunch was provided by the band and a plethora of sponsors, including Coca-Cola, All Star Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Fairway Mortgage, Certified Alarms, Theriot’s Heating & Air, Doug Olinde Event Rental, Grand Paradise Casino, Dixie RV Superstore, and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes.

Brown, a deputy in the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, said he hoped the gesture would let healthcare workers know how much they’re appreciated.

“Thank y’all for everything you do,” Brown told the crowd of physicians and hospital staff.

The food was prepared by a group of volunteers known as the “Bayou Bandits,” which arrived on site around 5:30 a.m. to make enough pastalaya for 500 plates. Each lunch also included white beans, salad, and a soft drink.

An assembly line of workers, most wearing blue “Bayou Bandits” T-shirts, stuffed each to-go tray with food and stacked the boxes on a nearby table for healthcare workers to grab.

Speaking to WVLA NBC Local 33, physician’s assistant Case Rappelet said the music and the food provided workers a much-needed break from the pandemic inside hospital walls.

“The citizens [are] getting sick so quick and we just never skipped a beat you know,” Rappelet said in the interview. “We went into overdrive.”

John Thompson, of Bayou Bandits, said the group has cooked up meals for people in Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes since the COVID-19 outbreak. During one outing in Denham Springs, they passed out 270 plates. In another outing in Port Allen, they handed out 255 meals “in about 20 minutes.”

“With everything that’s going on in the world today, hopefully a nice hot meal will give some people a ray of hope,” Thompson said. “We’re not caterers — we’re a bunch of civilians and veterans and community members that get together and want to make people happy. The best way to do that is by feeding people.”