For the third time in a month, the number of Livingston Parish residents who started a COVID-19 vaccine series in the previous week reached an all-time low, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
During the week of Nov. 22-28, approximately 269 locals started a vaccine series, marking the fewest since the Department of Health began breaking down vaccine rates by parish in mid-March.
The previous low came Nov. 1-6 when the parish reported 320 initiated vaccine series over a one-week span.
However, the latest record was likely impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday last week, when many vaccination sites closed down.
With vaccinations waning over the last week, Livingston Parish continues to lag the statewide average in its vaccine rate.
To date, approximately 59,575 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, accounting for 41.9 percent of the parish’s roughly 142,000 population. That average is lower than the statewide rate of just over 54 percent.
So far, approximately 53,244 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 285. That total accounts for 37.4 percent of the local population, also lower than the statewide average of roughly 49 percent.
In other news, officials reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven new “probable” cases in Livingston Parish on Monday.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,720 “probable” cases
-- 307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 236,128 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,575 initiated vaccine series; 53,244 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
