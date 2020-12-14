Louisiana’s first doses of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday, signaling what officials hope will be “the beginning of the end” in the fight against a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 6,500 Louisiana residents.
Ochsner Health in Louisiana was among the first healthcare facilities in the nation to vaccinate its frontline workers with the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a two-dose regimen and ultra-cold storage.
“Today is a very exciting day,” said Dr. Robert Hart, chief medical officer of Ochsner Health, “because after months of work we finally have the first vaccine.”
In a statement released Sunday, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced that he had accepted an advisory committee’s recommendation that the vaccine may be given to people 16 and older.
The announcement, which came two days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, paved the way for the vaccine to be administered in the U.S.
“This is the next step in our efforts to protect Americans, reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country,” Redfield said in the statement.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana’s first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will total around 79,000 doses. These first doses will go to Louisiana’s frontline healthcare and emergency medical services workers, a group that totals between 125,000 and 135,000 people.
The second vaccine, by Moderna, is expected to get federal Emergency Use Authorization as early as this week. When it is shipped, Edwards said it will be used for staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, between 75,000 and 80,000 Louisianans.
Louisiana is planning to receive 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in one shipment, followed by a second shipment of 27,000.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the initial one; the Moderna vaccine’s second dose should come 28 days after the first.
To the relief of many, Monday served as the official start of the vaccination process that will last for several months.
Edwards joined others at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans around 9 a.m. for the “momentous occasion” and briefly joined Hart in a Facebook Live video documenting the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana.
The governor said the state has been “preparing for, planning for, and praying for” the arrival of the vaccine “for about nine months now,” near the start of the ongoing public health emergency. Edwards was recently invited to the White House for a vaccine summit after the state turned in one of the best distribution plans.
Though he warned that it will be “five or six months” before the general population is vaccinated, Edwards said, “We’re excited to start the process.”
“Today is the beginning of the end,” he said.
Several healthcare workers joined Hart in the video after being vaccinated and offered encouragement to viewers to get the vaccinations “as soon as possible.”
Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner’s medical director of infection and control, got emotional near the end of the 47-minute video, saying “I can’t even express what a big deal this is.”
“It really is a big moment in time,” she said. “We’ve been waiting a long time for the vaccine to be here. We’ve seen a lot of people that have been sick, people that have died, people that have been in our hospital, [including] our colleagues. Unfortunately our healthcare workers get sick, too, and we’ve been at their bedside worried about them.
“This is a huge moment for us because it is the hope of trying to curtail illness in our community.”
Dr. Obinna Nnedu, an infectious disease doctor, said he has seen the effects of the pandemic since it started in March, adding that he has “lost a few patients to COVID.” He said the arrival of the long-awaited vaccine is “extremely exciting” and that it is “an important tool to finally bring this pandemic to its end.”
Nnedu also tried to quell any misgivings people may have about Pfizer’s vaccine, which in clinical trials has proven to be better than 95 percent effective in preventing the disease.
“The anxiousness from the community is understandable, but this has been gone through all the steps that a vaccine would normally go through,” he said. “It’s been vetted by multiple layers of scientists. The data has been examined, and it is definitely safe.”
The vaccine comes at a crucial time for Louisiana, which like the rest of the country is currently in the midst of a third surge of the disease. Over the last several weeks, the state has seen a drastic rise in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
On Monday, Louisiana confirmed nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases to surpass 250,000 since the state’s first reported case in March. Though hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day, they are still above 1,500 statewide, nearly three times the total in early October.
During his chat with Hart, Edwards urged people to follow mitigation measures such as mask wearing, maintaining social distance, practicing proper hygiene, and staying home when sick while also imploring the public to “be mindful” this holiday season.
“Quite simply, if you plan on your holiday season this year looking like it has in previous years, you’re making a mistake,” Edwards said. “We have too many cases in Louisiana, the positivity rate is too high, we have too many people in the hospital.
“So I’m encouraging everyone to be patient.”
Hart echoed Edwards’ statement and added that the vaccine is the “first step” to getting the virus under control.
“There’s still work to be done, but this is a definitive first step in getting us to the end of this,” Hart said.
