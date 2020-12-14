HAMMOND -- With chairs evenly spread out across the turf at Strawberry Stadium, hundreds of graduates — clad in their traditional caps and gowns and not-so traditional facemasks — got the farewell they craved.

Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on more than 1,000 graduates during a two-day outdoor commencement last week, the university’s first in-person commencement since before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Congratulation to all graduates of Southeastern Louisiana University,” said President John L. Crain before he urged graduates to turn their class rings with the school name facing outward, “symbolizing your readiness to face the world as a proud Southeastern graduate.”

It was the 96th commencement for Southeastern Louisiana University, and it was undoubtedly the most unique.

To limit crowd sizes, the four ceremonies were divided by college: The College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the College of Business were Dec. 8, followed by the College of Nursing and Health Sciences as well as the College of Education & College of Science and Technology on Dec. 9.

Typically, Southeastern’s commencements are held in the University Center in Hammond, where all graduates are honored in a single ceremony that packs the building.

In adherence to capacity limitations, graduates were limited to two guests each. Additionally, all in attendance were required to wear masks and maintain social distance, as noted by signs spread across the stadium.

People also had their temperatures taken before entering the stadium, and hand sanitizer stations were scattered throughout.

Each ceremony featured roughly 200 or so graduates, who sat in chairs across the football field while their invited guests sat in the stands. Graduates wore face masks for the duration of the ceremony, though they could take them off momentarily upon receiving their degree for a photo with Crain.

“Obviously today’s ceremony looks quite different than our typical commencement,” Crain said.

The possibility of an in-person commencement was welcome news for the SLU family, which had to settle for virtual ceremonies to honor spring and summer 2020 graduates as the coronavirus swept through the state in its first and second surges.

University leaders had hoped to hold an in-person ceremony at the end of the summer, but those plans were nixed following the state’s second wave of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The university announced in October that it would hold multiple outdoor ceremonies at the end of the fall 2020 semester, news that was met with great relief from graduates and their families who praised the decision via social media.

“Every candidate will have the opportunity to cross the stage as a proud Southeastern graduate,” said Chief Enrollment Management Officer Kay Maurin at the time.

Though there wasn’t a scheduled speaker, each commencement ceremony featured several video remarks, with Crain presiding over the ceremonies. Other speakers included L’Oreal Williams, president of the Student Government Association; Tena L. Golding, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs; and Patrick Brazan, president of the Southeastern Alumni Association.

Jeanetta Johnson, a soloist from the Class of 2020, also led in the singing of the national anthem before each ceremony and the alma mater at their conclusion.

Crain, the 14th president of Southeastern, lauded the graduates for pushing through their final year of college under unprecedented circumstances, adding that the Class of 2020 was deserving of “special congratulations.”

Approximately 1,084 graduates were recognized, including 372 men and 712 women getting 14 different degrees. Five graduates were getting two or more degrees, while the youngest to receive a degree was 20 years old.

The graduates represented 21 of the 50 states, and there were 31 international graduates representing 14 countries. The flags of those countries were displayed around Strawberry Stadium.

Additionally, the commencement welcomed back spring and summer graduates who were unable to receive a proper send-off.

‘While we always honor and congratulate all Southeastern graduates for reaching their goals, special congratulations are in order for our 2020 graduates,” Crain said. “Given the disruptions and complications caused by the pandemic, members of the Class of 2020 will forever be known as the ‘Class of Perseverance.’

“You rose to the challenge and accomplished your goal.”

Each of the ceremonies were live-streamed, so those who were unable to attend in person could participate remotely or watch after. The ceremonies will also be broadcast several times on the Southeastern Channel, via Charter Spectrum, and will be available for viewing on-demand on the Southeastern Channel website.