After waiting more than a month longer than expected, Livingston Parish has wrapped up commencement ceremonies for this year’s senior class.

More than 1,500 seniors, decked in school-colored caps and gowns, took their final walk as high school students over the last two weeks, officially closing what has been a trying four-year experience for the Livingston Parish Class of 2020.

From start to finish, this particular senior class has dealt with more than most, facing the August 2016 flood in their first semester followed by the coronavirus pandemic in their last — two experiences that Superintendent Joe Murphy said will prepare these graduates for promising futures.

“I would say that you’re advantaged by these things that occurred to you because it will make you stronger,” Murphy told all Livingston Parish seniors in a video in the spring. “And if you can overcome all these things as a high school student, imagine what your future holds for you moving forward.”

Graduation ceremonies were thrown in jeopardy when the coronavirus pandemic hit and forced Gov. John Bel Edwards to close all schools in Louisiana on March 16. Ultimately, schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

With campuses closed to students, districts around the state worked up ways to honor their soon-to-be graduates who had the last two months of high school lives ripped away. Many organized parades in their respective communities, while others displayed the pictures and names of their seniors around town.

Despite many districts turning to virtual ceremonies, local school officials remained adamant that the Livingston Parish Class of 2020 would be recognized in a “traditional way.” Though that meant graduation ceremonies had to be pushed back by about six weeks, local seniors were able to have their in-person ceremonies.

“We recognize and acknowledge how many hours of long work it took to make this happen,” Albany High Principal Kimberly Freeman said as she welcomed guests to her school’s ceremony on June 30.

Five of this year’s nine commencement ceremonies took place on the Walker High football field in adherence to social distancing guidelines. Holden’s took place in the Walker High gym, while Denham Springs and Live Oak held ceremonies on their respective football fields. Maurepas held its own on-campus ceremony.

In total, seven of this year’s graduations were held outdoors.

Class presidents gave rousing addresses; honors students and those going to the military were recognized; seniors were handed their diplomas and took pictures with their principals, including many who wore face masks; and hundreds of caps were tossed in the air.

Below are all the stories and photo galleries from this year’s commencement ceremonies.

