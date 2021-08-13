As the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge shows no signs of slowing down, Gov. John Bel Edwards and health leaders continued their plea to the public to do its part in limiting the spread of the virus, especially as healthcare facilities approach “the breaking point.”
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached another record on Friday when the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,907 statewide, nearly one-third higher than any other point in the pandemic.
Staffing remains the limiting factor, Edwards said, with 58 hospitals asking LDH for additional workers. During Friday’s press conference, the governor said healthcare leaders from Tier 1 hospitals expressed “more concern, more alarm, more anxiety” during a call this week than at any other point in the last 18 months.
Dr. Amanda Logue, chief medical officer at Ochsner Lafayette General, said during the press conference that her hospital has had to deny “70 percent” of its transfer calls in the last several weeks.
And things could get worse.
“As bad as things have been over the last couple of weeks, they’ve just continued to move in the wrong direction,” Edwards said. “And there is nothing in the data that suggests that we are at or nearing the peak of this surge, which is very, very concerning.”
“We are rapidly getting to the point where we could have a major failure of our healthcare delivery system,” Edwards said.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said that Louisiana continues to lead the nation in case growth, with a two-week incidence of 1,389 new cases per 100,000 people. Over the past two weeks, 1.4 percent of the population has been infected with COVID-19.
The state is averaging 106 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. Kanter noted that is greater than the “high” risk category of 100 new cases per 100,000 per week, set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“We are exceeding that on a daily basis,” Kanter said.
New cases have gone up by 96 percent over the last two weeks, Kanter said. Over last month, they have risen by 876 percent.
The most recent positivity rate (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive) was 16.1 percent, the highest since April 15, 2020, when the test volume was seven times less than it is now.
While pointing to graphs displaying the state’s dire situation, Kanter said there has never been more COVID-19 circulation in Louisiana than the current surge, adding the situation in acute care hospitals “has never been more drastic.”
Over the last month, the state has added more COVID-19 hospitalizations (around 2,600) than it has had at any point in the pandemic, a pace Kanter called “unsustainable.”
“There’s really no good news that we can pick out from the data,” Kanter said. “We’re anxiously waiting for any sign that we’ve turned the corner. We’ve yet to see any concrete signs.”
The rise in cases and hospitalizations have led to a rise in deaths. Kanter said the number of people dying from COVID-19 has increased by 135 percent in the last month. That includes 80 on Aug. 10, the most in a single day since Jan. 17. The state has confirmed at least 40 COVID-19 deaths in five straight days.
Deaths, which were mostly among people over 70 in the first three surges, have risen considerably among younger people. In the past month, COVID-19 deaths among people under 40 have increased by 766 percent.
To combat the growing number of cases among young people — a demographic that is also reporting the most cases — Edwards announced the state’s next COVID-19 vaccine incentive program: “Shot for 100.”
In this new program, the state will give $100 to the first 75,000 college students who get their COVID-19 vaccine at participating institutions of higher education.
“We are seeing more young people go sleeves up, and that’s good, but we have a very long way to go within that demographic,” Edwards said.
Despite the testimony of healthcare workers who are “maxed out,” Edwards said he doesn’t intend to change his current proclamation until it ends Sept. 1. Under the current proclamation, indoor masking is required for everyone 5 and older, following CDC recommendations.
Edwards said the current mitigation measures and more vaccinations “should be sufficient” to get the state through the current surge. Though not at the national rate, vaccinations in Louisiana have increased by about 400 percent over the last month.
“We believe through the combination of vaccination and masking and urging people to follow the other measures that we’ve talked about, that should be sufficient to turn this tide and get us through the peak,” Edwards said. “We believe it’s sufficient. We just need people to do it.”
