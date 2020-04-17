The Livingston Council on Aging meal site in Denham Springs is silent these days.
There are no more breakfast and lunch gatherings inside the cafeteria, where dozens of seniors would meet five days a week to enjoy food and a few hours of fellowship.
There are no more wellness expos, health seminars, or exercise classes, in which seniors would learn ways to maximize the comfort of their lives.
There are no more daily games of bingo, door prizes, or monthly birthday celebrations, where bands or DJs would entertain seniors looking to have a good time.
Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, there’s none of it.
“We can’t allow any of our seniors in the building anymore,” said COA executive director Kay Granger. “But we’re here trying to make the best of things.”
That’s the new normal for the Livingston Council on Aging, which has closed its doors to seniors at all four meal sites in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has surged to more than 23,000 reported cases in Louisiana.
According to health officials, older people are most at risk at contracting the novel disease and suffering from its deadly effects. In Louisiana, people older than 50 account for 54 of all reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health.
That same demographic accounts for 93 percent (1,130) of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths.
The troubling statistics have forced many senior-focused organizations, including the Livingston Council on Aging, to adjust how they reach their seniors.
“It’s definitely harder now,” Granger said. “But we’re doing the best we can to meet their needs. They need us now more than ever.”
The Livingston Council on Aging, which has worked with seniors for nearly five decades, continues to feed and assist with the basic needs of its seniors, many of whom now depend on those services.
But it’s not the same as it was just two months ago when the organization could still open its doors to seniors and offer camaraderie as well as care, a few weeks before everyday life was turned upside-down thanks to the invisible enemy.
During the pandemic, Granger said she’s had many “heartbreaking” phone calls with seniors asking for permission to return to what has become “a home away from home” for so many of them.
They’ve begged her over the phone to come back. They’ve cried.
But each time, Granger has had to say, “No, not yet.” It hurts her just as much, she said.
“They’re our family,” Granger told The News. “They’re missing us and they’re very depressed. They don’t know which way to turn. They’re crying and they’re begging to let them come back. It’s not our choice to let them come back. It’s heartbreaking.”
Despite the situation, the Council on Aging is still finding ways to meet the needs of its patrons.
The Council on Aging, which feeds around 3,000 seniors a month at sites in Denham Springs, Maurepas, Livingston, and Springfield, has adjusted its services to continue providing nutrition to its seniors.
Twenty-seven COA employees spend Mondays and Wednesdays bagging up shelf-stable meals that are delivered to the homes of seniors. The organization has also continued its delivery of frozen meals to the homebound, which received 100,000 meals in years past.
But the services extend beyond nutrition.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, COA employees make phone calls to seniors for “wellness checks,” offering to bring them anything they may need such as toiletries, home supplies, or medicine.
The council is also providing transportation for doctor’s visits, with extra measures being taken to ensure safety for seniors and employees. Granger urged senior citizens who want to learn about the programs being offered to contact the Council on Aging through its website, www.livingstoncouncilonaging.net.
A few churches, specifically Healing Place Church, have helped the Council on Aging reach its seniors, providing bags of washcloths, soaps, and shampoos as well as diapers and goodie bags.
A local youth group even put notes in the bags to let the seniors know “they aren’t forgotten,” Granger said.
Still, it isn’t the same.
“They’re depressed right now,” Granger said. “Most of them don’t have families and we’re their family. When we’re talking on the phone, they don’t want to get off. We’re just trying to keep them upbeat and telling them we love them and miss them. We’re all ready to be back together.”
