Education will continue, but going to school is pretty much done for the current academic year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made that announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, shortly after he toured storm damage in northern Louisiana following confirmed tornados on Sunday.
Edwards, who said an official proclamation regarding school closures will likely come Tuesday, said he doesn’t expect students to return to school campuses in the 2019-20 school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which reached more than 21,000 reported cases in Louisiana on Monday.
“It is my intention now that school will not resume in the sense that students are going to the school building,” he said. “Education will continue. The school year continues, but they won’t go back to the campuses.”
“It’s just not going to be feasible to resume the operations of our schools this academic year,” he later added.
Edwards closed all schools statewide on in mid-March to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Schools were originally supposed to be closed until April 13, but that changed when Edwards extended his order to run through April 30. If students were to return this year, there would be roughly three weeks left in the school year.
But that doesn’t appear to be the case any longer following Edwards’ announcement Monday, which came days after the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) asked the governor to keep public schools closed for the rest of the academic year.
That followed similar requests from Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, the Louisiana Department of Education, and the School Board Association.
On the day BESE sent its letter, Edwards said he was scheduled to meet with State Interim Superintendent Beth Scioneaux regarding the requests before making a decision.
But even then, he had a good idea of what he’d do.
“There is a really good chance that I am going to do what they are asking me to do,” Edwards said last week.
If Edwards adheres to the request from state education leaders, March 13 will mark the last day Louisiana students will have been on campus for the 2019-20 school year.
Since Edwards closed all schools, educators have been forced to adopt distance-learning methods to ensure their students continue learning during the unprecedented situation. Most have resorted to online coursework and traditional take-home paper packets, which they’ll have to double-down on if and when going to school is officially ruled out.
“The distance learning and other things that have been implemented to teach our children will continue,” Edwards said. “School districts will give updates on what that looks like.”
If Edwards extends the order involving school closures, how schools continue to educate students for the rest of the school year will be up to the individual school districts, Scioneaux said in her letter to the governor last week.
“Every community needs a plan for continued learning,” Scioneaux said. “This not only ensures academic progress and social support for students and families; it provides stability during an uncertain and unprecedented time.
“The Department recognizes school systems will need plans for continued learning opportunities possibly during the summer and especially for the upcoming school year that are unique to their resources, student population, and community needs.”
There are around 26,000 students in the Livingston Parish Public Schools system being taught by roughly 1,500 teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.