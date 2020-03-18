With dozens of stacked chairs and tables pushed to the other side of the restaurant, a small group of waiters and waitresses were huddled around a television screen.
Normally, Casa Maria in Watson would be bustling with activity at this time — especially on “Taco Tuesday,” a day in which owner Fahim Jamil estimates his popular eatery has made as many as 3,500 tacos in a single day.
But no one was in Jamil’s restaurant around noon on Tuesday, roughly 24 hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order that all restaurants in Louisiana close their doors to on-site dining.
So instead of jotting down orders, passing out hot meals, and counting tips, Jamil’s servers had their necks craned toward the television screen near the bar, watching for the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic.
And hoping someone would call in a to-go order.
“We’re just waiting,” Jamil said.
The hospitality industry across the state is facing an unprecedented situation following Edwards’ announcement on Monday to close all Louisiana casinos, bars, and movie theaters as well as limit restaurants to delivery, take out, and drive-through orders only.
The order — which further limited the size of public gatherings to 50 people — was another attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which had spiked to 196 confirmed cases in Louisiana, including the first in East Baton Rouge Parish, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The financial hit from the ban, which is scheduled to last until April 13 — and possibly longer, if the coronavirus that has already been confirmed in 13 of the state’s 64 parishes is not contained — could prove insurmountable for people in the travel and tourism industry, which generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2019.
It is no different in Livingston Parish, where Jamil and other local restaurant owners — including many affected by the Great Flood of 2016 — are racking their brains to come up with a solution that’ll keep their doors open.
They want people to know they’re still open and ready to serve, hoping people will call in orders to grab on the go. To help, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce released a list of local restaurants on Tuesday encouraging people to “shop local.”
But with a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the coronavirus spread, which is infecting Louisiana one of the most alarming rates in the country, that message appeared to be falling on deaf ears.
“This is a different situation,” Jamil said.
Kristine Van Winkle, owner of The Whistle Stop in Denham Springs, was standing in her restaurant Tuesday afternoon shortly after bringing a catering order to downtown Baton Rouge. The delivery, which from this particular client usually includes “25 to 30 orders,” had only 10.
“At least it’s something,” she said.
In the 24 hours after hearing Edwards’ announcement, Van Winkle said she’s taking it “day-by-day… second-by-second.” She’s hesitant to overbuy on any of her products, fearful that the food will go bad and — worse — that she’ll be wasting money.
“This is just the unknown,” she said. “Everyone is holding on to every last dime right now.”
Van Winkle had to let four of her employees go when she heard Edwards’ announcement, but she’s hopeful she could bring them back if to-go orders start picking up. That wasn’t looking good Tuesday, when she estimated she had “maybe 10 percent” of her regular business.
Right now, it’s down to herself and one other employee, and Van Winkle is spending the idle time in her restaurant — a local lunchtime hot spot in the Denham Springs Antique Village — thinking up ways to keep her “mom-and-pop” shop afloat.
She’s considering making home cooked meals that customers could heat up in the oven, perhaps giving them three or four different options to choose from. Like many other restaurants, she’s offering take-out orders, delivery, and curbside service. She planned on being open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, hoping people will need to pick up breakfast or even just a cup of coffee.
“We will run it out to you,” she said. “We’ll do anything to keep these doors open.”
Like Van Winkle, Taste of Louisiana (TOLA) Cafe owner Amber Dugas, also a member of the Denham Springs City Council, had to lay off four of her employees after Edwards’ announcement.
She said she was initially stunned by the news, thinking the governor may limit restaurants to 50-percent capacity or enforce a checkerboard-seating style based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She even made a social media post telling customers she was going to space out the tables.
Dugas began warning her employees the week before “that something drastic might come,” telling them that she was considering rotating their shifts so that “everyone can make a little bit of money.”
But when Edwards shut down all on-site dining across the state, “that was the gut punch.”
“This is a whole new game,” Dugas said.
Like other restaurant owners, Dugas said TOLA is offering delivery and curbside pick-up, but she’s unsure of what to order from her food suppliers. She’s thinking about rotating between a handful of menu items and setting out a two-week menu for her customers to see, but “right now, everyday something changes.”
“It’s just hard to plan anything,” she said.
Despite Edwards’ proclamation ending April 13, Dugas fears that it may last longer. She believes she could handle being closed for a month, but if the shutdown reaches two or three months, she said her business — as well as many others — may shut their doors for good.
“If we’re closed 8 weeks or 12 weeks for this, I have no doubt that we will close,” she said. “No doubt. At some point, you can’t keep incurring these expenses. I don’t have the cushion I had prior to the flood. That was used up.”
As of Tuesday, Jamil hadn’t let go of any of his 37 employees, which includes waiters and waitresses, hostesses, bartenders, and cooks. He’s pretty sure he’ll have to adjust his hours of operation to offset some costs, but “everything is unknown at this point,” he said on what he called his worst “Taco Tuesday” in “at least four years.”
“I tell my employees ‘I can’t do anything, and if there’s something I can think of to make money, I will,’” he said. “But there’s nothing I can do. It’s one of those situations where our hands are tied.
“We’re just gonna have to sit back and watch the news and take to-go orders, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.