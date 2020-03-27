(Editor’s Note: Because of the “significant” increase in deaths overnight, the Louisiana Department of Health said the information pertaining to the percentage of underlying health conditions among COVID-19 deaths reflects data from Thursday, March 26).
Those with diabetes, kidney disease, and obesity are making up the largest percentage of deaths from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, the Department of Health released new data listing the underlying health conditions among COVID-19 related deaths in the state, where the death toll increased by 36 overnight, the largest single-day jump in Louisiana to date and a 43-percent spike from the day before.
Of the people who have died across the state from the novel coronavirus, approximately 41 percent of them had diabetes, 31 percent had chronic kidney disease, and 28 percent had obesity.
As the disease continues to spread, this could continue to be a troubling trend in Louisiana, which has the fifth-worst rate of diabetes among adults in the nation and one of the 10 worst rates of obesity, according to the statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Other underlying health conditions such as cardiac (23 percent) and pulmonary (18 percent) issues also have been factors in Louisiana’s COVID-19 related deaths, the Department of Health is reporting.
And of all total deaths, only five percent had no underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health.
“This is a public health emergency as it has been described and it shows no signs yet of abating,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said when speaking with reporters on Friday. “I want to encourage everyone to take this extremely seriously.”
On Friday, Edwards told reporters that Louisiana ranked third in the nation in most positive coronavirus cases per capita but second in the nation in coronavirus-related deaths per capita. As of the Department of Health’s latest figures, the death toll in Louisiana stands at 119. Fifth-seven percent of those deaths were among individuals 70 years or older.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of health for LDH’s Office of Public Health, called it “a cause of concern for our population” and urged people “to take actions to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.”
“We know that the people at highest risk are people in the older age group,” Billioux said, “but we also know that people with these conditions — diabetes, kidney disease, and obesity — are also at really high risk for bad outcomes.”
Like Edwards has repeatedly done over the last two weeks, Billioux urged people to “stay at home,” “limit your exposure to other people,” “wash your hands frequently,” even if you’re young and don’t have underlying health conditions.
“We want you to do those things for the loved ones around you that we know have those conditions,” he said. “We not only want to see not as many hospital admissions, we want to see the rate of death decrease as well in the state.
“The only way we can do that is by taking these measures seriously and thinking not only about our risk, but the risks to our families and neighbors.”
