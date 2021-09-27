Though COVID-19 booster shots are now available for people who meet certain criteria, the state health officer recently said the main focus of officials remains getting more people vaccinated to begin with.

Last week, the Louisiana Department of Health made booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine available to adults who are at increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, whether from age, underlying health conditions, or exposure.

The new guidance, which went into effect immediately, applies to people who are at least six months out from their two-dose Pfizer series and meet one of the following three conditions:

-- At least 65 years old

-- At least 18 years old and have one of several underlying medical conditions

-- At least 18 years old and live or work in a setting that places you at risk of being exposed to COVID-19

Though Dr. Joe Kanter said “boosters are important” in a recent Zoom briefing with reporters, he stressed that boosters aren’t going to be enough to end the pandemic that has ravaged Louisiana since March 2020 and is suspected of killing more than 13,000 across the state.

As of the latest data, roughly 2.3 million Louisiana residents have started a vaccine series, while nearly 2.1 million have completed one. Those figures account for 51 percent and 44.9 percent, respectively, of the state’s population, both lower than the national averages.

“The data for boosters is good, but we cannot and won’t boost our way out of this pandemic,” Kanter said. “The No. 1 focus now and going forward is getting more people vaccinated to begin with. That’s what’s going to protect our community moving forward.”

During the conference call, Kanter said it’s “pretty clear” the state has peaked in its fourth surge of COVID-19, which was the worst the state has suffered so far.

Percent positivity, which hit above 15 percent at its highest, was down to around 6 percent in the most recent reporting period. COVID-19 hospitalizations were down to 1,141 as of Sept. 24 — a fall of 1,881 since reaching a record of 3,022 in mid-August.

“It’s pretty clear now that we’ve peaked sometime around the middle of August, which was fortuitous for us because we were on the downswing by the time Hurricane Ida hit,” Kanter said. “Things would’ve been worse had that not been the case.”

Despite the fall in percent positivity and hospitalizations, Kanter said all 64 parishes remain in the highest risk category for community transmission set by the Center for Disease Control. Additionally, the state has reported more than 1,300 deaths since Hurricane Ida hit last month.

“This continues to be a very dire cause of morbidity for Louisianans,” Kanter said.

Kanter said providers may begin administering booster shots “as soon as they are able to operationalize the guidance.” Officials are asking residents to first check with their local provider before showing up for a booster appointment.

Providers may accept verbal self-representation of eligible patients and do not need additional proof of verification such as a prescription, a referral form, or specific documentation of their underlying condition or their job or living situation.

Though Kanter acknowledged that may entice some people to lie about their situation — the booster shots are only available for those who have completed a Pfizer series, not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — he said the objective “is to not create a barrier to anyone who really needs it.”

“Vaccine providers have been instructed to take patients at their word,” Kanter said. “We want there to be no barriers at all, particularly for those who have challenges in access to care.”

Kanter said the state has been assured by the White House that there is ample supply of Pfizer vaccine available for the booster shots, adding that the state has not come close to using all the vaccines available in recent months.

Last week’s announcement is separate from an announcement in August when the Department of Health made third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to people with “moderately to severely” compromised immune systems.

Kanter said that last month’s announcement applied to people who have conditions that suppress their immune system, such as active cancer, an organ transplant, or people on chronic high-dose steroids. He noted that the previous announcement applies to a “very small number of people,” whereas the recent announcement affects “a much broader part of the population.”

“[People with a suppressed immune system] should get a third dose because they need it to mount the same type of immense response that I would mount not having those conditions,” Kanter said. “That’s different than now.

“Now we’re saying for a much broader part of the population, because the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes a little bit over time… you should get a booster shot. Not because you didn’t have a good response initially, but because it waned a little bit six months out.”