More than 30,000 people have downloaded the COVID Defense app, which the Louisiana Department of Health launched last month in response to the state’s third surge of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards gave that number in a video posted to his social media feeds this week and asked more people to download the app.
“It’s free, anonymous, and does not track you,” Edwards said. “It helps you reduce your potential exposure risks. The more people who use it, the better it works.”
Launched Jan. 22, the COVID Defense app is an exposure notification mobile application for Google and Android phones that officials say will help slow the spread of COVID-19. It notifies people if there is a risk they were exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.
Officials said use of the technology “is completely voluntary, private, and secure.”
“COVID Defense does not collect the location of a phone or individual to detect exposure, and it does not share a user’s identity,” an LDH statement read. “App users must opt in to use the tool and may opt out at any time. No personal information is required to use the app.”
The COVID Defense app can be downloaded in the iPhone App Store or Android Google Play Store.
When the app is activated, the tool uses Bluetooth technology to exchange random tokens between phones without revealing the user’s identity or location. To help ensure these random tokens can’t be used to identify an individual or his/her location, they change every 10-20 minutes.
On a daily basis, an individual’s mobile phone will download a list of all the anonymous tokens associated with positive COVID-19 cases and checks them against the list of anonymous tokens it has encountered in the last 14 days.
If there’s a match, the app will notify users and give further instructions on how to keep them and the people around them safe.
“Louisiana’s free, easy-to-use phone app will give our residents the information they need to fight COVID-19 and protect their loved ones without compromising anyone’s privacy,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, in a statement.
“Like wearing a mask, washing our hands and social distancing, COVID Defense is one more measure we can all take.”
