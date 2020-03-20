(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.)
Three residents of Catahoula, Orleans, and Jefferson parishes are the latest Louisiana fatalities from the novel coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The deaths of the 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, the 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, and the 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident bring the statewide total to 13, the Department of Health reported Friday afternoon. All had underlying medical conditions.
The state’s total number of fatalities does not include the COVID-19 related death of a Mississippi resident who recently passed at a facility in St. Tammany Parish, according to the Department of Health. LDH figures do not include data on out-of-state residents.
“Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy,” the Department of Health said in a press release.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, reached 479 cases in Louisiana as of Friday morning. Though the state experienced an 18-percent jump in positive cases overnight, there remains only one positive case in Livingston Parish, according to LDH figures.
The virus has spread at a rapid rate in Louisiana, increasing by 365 cases since Monday morning’s figures. The state has experienced nearly a 50-percent jump since Wednesday morning.
Of the 1,047 tests the State Lab had completed as of Friday morning, 45.7 percent have resulted in positive cases.
