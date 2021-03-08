For the second consecutive year, the Tickfaw 200 will not set sail.

Due to ongoing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Tickfaw 200 has been cancelled, organizers announced via social media.

This marks the second straight year the event has been nixed due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Monday, organizers said the state has not granted the permits needed “to legally put on the run and open the Fun House.”

Despite the state’s recent move to Phase Three of reopening, organizers said current restrictions — such as continued limits on crowd sizes, a ban on dancing, seated patrons, and required mask wearing — make it “near impossible” for the event to be held as usual.

The post also said that government officials “do not see how we can make social distancing a priority.”

“Unfortunately at this time we are canceling the 2021 Tickfaw 200 poker room scheduled for April 28 through May 1st,” the Facebook post read.

The Tickfaw 200 is an annual 200-mile poker run that draws as many as 1,500 visitors and hundreds of boats. It is one of the south’s largest boat runs and features multiple stops throughout Livingston Parish.

While traditionally serving as a fundraiser for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Tickfaw 200 attracts people from across the country who spend money at local hotels, gas stations, and restaurants.

“This starts the summer off for us,” organizer Joey Fontenot told The News last week. “And it’s going to hurt a lot of people if we don't have it. It’s going to affect Livingston Parish tourism and our local economy in a big way.”

Organizers of the Tickfaw 200 said holding the event would also put checkpoint stops “at risk to be fined” and added that the Bloodriver Marina and the Fun House will not be open to the public at this time.

The event will not be pushed back “to respect [other] poker runs elsewhere in the country,” organizers said.

“The state may move forward in the next few months but [that] does not leave enough time for everything to be put in place to have the run,” the post read.

In the post, organizers said next year’s Tickfaw 200 is set for May 4-7, 2022.

