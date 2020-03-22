SPRINGFIELD -- The Fun House at Blood River Landing will stay closed this year.
Due to the novel coronavirus, which as of Sunday morning was at 837 positive cases in Louisiana, the annual Tickfaw 200 has been cancelled, organizer Joey Fontenot announced via social media.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Fontenot said there is not a rescheduled date “for the foreseeable future at this time.” He also said all prepaid poker hands and sponsors would be honored in 2021.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control Tickfaw 200 2020 is canceled,” Fontenot said in the post. “We do not have a rescheduled date for the foreseeable future at this time. Thank you to all the people who have helped us this year. The local charities, business, community and the Tickfaw 200 will miss all of you.
“All prepaid poker hands will be honored for 2021 along with a free additional hand if you sign up in 2021. All Sponsors who have paid will also be honored for 2021.”
The Tickfaw 200, scheduled this year for April 29-May2, is an annual 200-mile poker run that has drawn as many as 1,500 visitors and 200 boats in recent years. It is one of the south’s largest boat runs.
Though it technically serves as a fundraiser for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Tickfaw 200 draws people from across the country who spend “loads of money” at local hotels, gas stations, and restaurants.
“This starts the summer off for us,” Fontenot told The News last week. “And it’s going to hurt a lot of people if we don't have it. It’s going to affect Livingston Parish tourism and our local economy in a big way.”
The boat run is the latest in a series of Livingston Parish events that have either been postponed or cancelled altogether due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The Denham Springs Fair and Relive WWII have both been cancelled, while John Schneider has postponed his annual Bo’s Extravaganza in Holden.
Spring Fest, a day-long shopping festival in the Antique Village that draws more than 150 vendors each year and thousands of shoppers, has not been cancelled at this time, though organizer Al Bye told The News last week that he would “follow every direction” from the governor or the mayor regarding large-scale events.
In an attempt to “flatten the curve” of the disease, Gov. John Bel Edwards has banned all public gatherings of 50 or more people statewide until April 13, though he said that mandate will be reviewed seven days prior.
Spring Fest is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 25, nearly two weeks after the ban is scheduled to end.
