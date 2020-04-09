The purple and gold is turning blue.
Tiger Stadium will “Light It Blue” as part of a global campaign to recognize those working on the frontlines in the fight against the novel coronavirus, which reached more than 18,200 reported cases and 700 deaths in Louisiana as of Thursday.
LSU made the announcement in a statement, saying that Tiger Stadium will be lit blue at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
Tiger Stadium will join other major sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, sports, civic and arts organizations across the country that will illuminate in blue and post messages of support.
In Baton Rouge, Tiger Stadium is joining the State Capitol and Governor's Mansion in participating in the #LightItBlue campaign.
The campaign is being supported by hundreds of venues and organizations across the country, from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to Dallas, and Boston to New Orleans.
