LSU will not allow tailgating on campus during the 2020 football season, one of many measures being taken as the university attempts to launch the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiger Stadium's capacity for the start of the 2020 season will also not exceed 25 percent, or roughly 25,000 people, the university said.
LSU begins its 10-game, conference-only season when it hosts Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The plans were made in coordination with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, LSU Athletics announced in a statement. The measures were supported by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who encouraged LSU fans to “adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly.”
“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” Edwards said in a statement. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley.
“I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”
In addition to no on-campus tailgating, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, physical distancing will be mandatory, all transactions will be cashless, and elevator use will be limited capacity and restricted to immediate family units, among a long list of other measures university officials released Wednesday.
LSU Athletics said “plans for 2020 are subject to change” before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.
“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward in a statement.
“Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school and our student-athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Gov. Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”
Ticket holders who wish to opt out of their 2020 season tickets can do so via a form that will be emailed from the LSU Ticket Office this week. The deadline to opt out is Friday, Sept. 11.
To read the entire list of protocols, click here.
