For the second straight day, Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed optimism that Louisiana was nearing the beginning stages of “flattening the curve” of the novel coronavirus.
But that will quickly change if citizens don’t continue following the mitigation measures in place, the governor pointed out.
“We are seeing early signs that the curve is starting to flatten, but what this means is we have to continue to do the things that have caused the curve to flatten,” Edwards told reporters Tuesday afternoon.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 16,284 reported cases on Tuesday and has now been confirmed in all but one of the state’s 64 parishes, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Tensas Parish is the only parish that has yet to confirm a positive case, but Edwards downplayed any notion that the disease isn’t there.
“The virus and the disease is out there,” he said. “This is truly a statewide public health emergency.”
According to the Department of Health, there are now 1,996 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up by 15 from the day before and an increase of 193 in the last two days.
But while the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals went up, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators went down, which Edwards called “good news” considering a shortage of ventilators has been the state’s biggest “short term” problem for weeks.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported that the number of COVID-19 patients using ventilators dropped by 33, bringing the statewide total to 519. Edwards called that “a big decrease” from the day before, and it’s a drop of 42 from Sunday at noon.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of health for the Office of Public Health, said one of the main reasons there are fewer people on ventilators is because of the efforts in healthcare “to treat people differently and more effectively.”
Billioux said doctors and providers across the state are “applying the best evidence,” adding that they are working to most effectively limit the number of people using ventilators by not putting someone on a ventilator unless they meet “certain conditions.”
Doctors have learned that COVID-19 patients “don’t do as well” if they’re put on ventilators too early, Billioux said, so they’ve adopted other non-invasive methods to treat those patients until a ventilator is required.
“Once someone needs a ventilator, they’re using the best evidence to limit the time a person is on a ventilator [so we can turn them over quicker],” Billioux said.
Added Edwards: “What this reflects is improvements in the way we’re dispensing medical care in Louisiana and achieving better results with fewer people having to be on vents and more people coming off ventilators earlier.”
The governor, who noted that the state has received 753 ventilators from the national stockpile and commercial vendors, said that while he’ll continue seeking out ventilators, he is cutting back on the 14,000 that have been ordered over the last month.
According to new modeling, Edwards doesn’t expect the state to exceed ventilator capacity in the next “10 to 14 days” — a much brighter estimate than even last week, when there were projections the state would run out in the first week of April.
Edwards said there are many factors that influence the projected date the state could exceed ventilator capacity, such as the number of ventilators already received, the work by healthcare providers, and mitigation measures that have been put in place.
“All of those things move where we think we would be further away,” he said. “We continue to see it move out. But if we start to relax our efforts, we’ll be in a position where we’ll need those ventilators.”
Despite good news regarding ventilators, there was more somber news delivered at the press conference.
The state is reporting 70 additional COVID-19 related deaths — the largest single-day increase so far — to bring the statewide death toll to 582. According to new data from the Department of Health, 70 percent of COVID-19 related deaths were among African Americans, while 66 percent suffered from hypertension (abnormally high blood pressure).
In regards to those statistics, Edwards said the state has “more questions than we have answers at this time” and the issue is something that will be “investigated and studied.”
“These are fellow human beings, and that should never be lost on any of us,” he said.
While ventilators capacity looks promising in the short-term, Edwards said hospital bed space could become an issue as non-COVID patients seek medical attention.
Despite not seeing enough to constitute a trend, Edwards and health officials believe Louisiana is starting to show signs of “flattening the curve.” The governor referenced national modeling that shows “fewer deaths than we thought a week ago.”
But all of that, Edwards said, is based on the assumption that people adhere to mitigation measures, practice social distancing and proper hygienic techniques, and stay at home unless it is essential.
“If we break out of what we’re doing right now and people go back to living as they would want to… I promise you our numbers will spike back up,” he said. “That’s just what will happen.”
“This doesn’t mean our job is over. Now is the time to double down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.