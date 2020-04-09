The timeline for appealing Medicaid decisions has been extended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those who wish to appeal may ask for a fair hearing up to 120 days from the date at the top of their decision letter. The extension applies to all decision letters dated March 1, 2020, or later.
The Department of Health lists several ways to request an appeal:
- You can write the reason you disagree with the decision on the back of the decision letter and then mail or fax it to Medicaid as directed on the letter.
- You can also fax the decision letter to the Division of Administrative Law at 225-219-9823 or mail it to the Division of Administrative Law, Department of Health Section, P. O. Box 4189, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4183.
- You can request an appeal by phone by calling Medicaid Customer Service at 1-888-342-6207 or the Division of Administrative Law at 225-342-5800.
Medicaid provides medical benefits to low-income individuals and families. Although the federal government establishes the general rules for Medicaid, specific requirements are established by each state.
In Louisiana, more than one million residents receive health care coverage through Medicaid, most of whom are children under 19. The Louisiana Medicaid Program operates within the Louisiana Department of Health.
